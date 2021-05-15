Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.