Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

