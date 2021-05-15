Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

