Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Shares of WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.15. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.52 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.