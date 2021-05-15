Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Churchill Capital Corp II and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Churchill Capital Corp II currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 150.48%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Summary

Fisker beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

