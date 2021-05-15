FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $163.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FirstService by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

