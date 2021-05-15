First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at UBS Group

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

FHB opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

