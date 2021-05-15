First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Head-To-Head Comparison

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 3.56 $138.78 million $1.93 17.12 First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.33 $38.80 million $2.20 14.44

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

TowneBank presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than TowneBank.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00% First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats TowneBank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

