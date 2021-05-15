First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.25

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

FCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

