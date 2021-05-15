Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.68 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Insiders have sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

