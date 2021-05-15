Financial Review: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alector and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.22 million 63.90 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -9.94 Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,284.28 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.05

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -757.78% -53.86% -31.44% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alector and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 102.35%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 211.89%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Alector beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease; and 8 candidates in immuno-neurology/immuno-oncology field comprise ADP012, ADP016, ADP017, ADP023, ADP026, ADP122, ADP009, and ADP022. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

