Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 816 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

