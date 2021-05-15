Financial Partners Group Inc Has $229,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

