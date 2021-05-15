Financial Partners Group Inc Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

