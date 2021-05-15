Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 171 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $116.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.