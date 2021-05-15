Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $112.29 or 0.00235038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.95 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00538088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.01192367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.07 or 0.01209935 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,758,773 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

