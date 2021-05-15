Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $414,810.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

