FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

