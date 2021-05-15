FansTime (FTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

