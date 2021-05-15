F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

FFIV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.27. 280,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

