F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.