EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Issues Earnings Results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

