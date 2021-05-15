Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way Buys 20,000 Shares

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 787,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Exterran by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

