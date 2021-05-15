Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

