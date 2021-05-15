Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%.

Shares of XCUR opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exicure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

