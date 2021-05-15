Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.55.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 51.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

