Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVTCY. Citigroup cut Evotec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 447.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $90.14.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.