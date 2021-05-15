Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

