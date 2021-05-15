Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVOK remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,138. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.