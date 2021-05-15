Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

EVRI opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

