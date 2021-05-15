Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $23.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

