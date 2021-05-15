EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.81.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. EQT has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

