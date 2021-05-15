EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EQT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

