EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

