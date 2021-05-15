Envista (NYSE:NVST) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE NVST opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.