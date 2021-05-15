Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $86.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

