Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $40.26 on Friday, reaching $2,302.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,966.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

