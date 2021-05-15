Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $183,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $209.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

