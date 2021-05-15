Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $806.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.52 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

