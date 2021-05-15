Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $170.12 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $170,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.