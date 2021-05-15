Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,947,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $185,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,183,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $12,230,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

