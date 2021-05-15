Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of CVS Health worth $157,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

