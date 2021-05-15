Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ENSV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

