Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00730748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005676 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $913.25 or 0.01852811 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.