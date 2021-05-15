Energycoin (ENRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $152,053.92 and $8.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00043377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014487 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.