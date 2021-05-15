Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.