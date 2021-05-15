ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.