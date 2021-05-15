Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Employers worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Employers stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

