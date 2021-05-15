Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Buys $15,616.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 12,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $15,616.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Yutaka Niihara bought 6,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

EMMA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

