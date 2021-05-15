Emma Walmsley Buys 10 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,341 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £134.10 ($175.20).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,291 ($16.87) per share, with a total value of £116.19 ($151.80).

On Monday, March 1st, Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,370.40 ($17.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £68.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,323.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,696.60 ($22.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.